Norfolk man who refused to leave woman’s car arrested for meth possession

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Police Department was called by a woman who reported a man refusing to leave her car Thursday.

Officials said Cody Ausdemore, 29, or Norfolk, was removed from the woman’s car by police near a business on the 1000 block of Omaha Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Police said Ausdemore’s wallet was in the woman’s car and contained a small baggie of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Ausdemore was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said the Norfolk man was booked into the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

