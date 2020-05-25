Norfolk man violates protection order, strangles woman with blanket

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man who broke into a woman’s apartment and reportedly strangled her with a blanket, violating a protection order, was arrested on Saturday.

Marsean A. Edwards, 21, of Norfolk, was arrested for strangulation, burglary, and a protection order violation.

Norfolk Police were called to the apartment on the 900 Block of S. 4th Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim who had an active protection order against her assailant, Edwards.

The victim told police she heard sounds coming from her kitchen at around 4:15 a.m. When she investigated, she found him breaking her cellphone on the kitchen floor.

According to a police report, Edwards then physically assaulted her and used a blanket to choke her.

The victim was able to flee her apartment but was unable to awaken neighbors, according to police.

When she returned and found Edwards to have left, the victim then contacted Norfolk Police.

Police say the victim had physical injuries consistent with her story.

Edwards was currently out on bond regarding a previous assault.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

