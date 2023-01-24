NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man who was found with nearly eight pounds of drugs was sentenced on Friday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Torey Benson, 41, of Norfolk was sentenced to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

Benson was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after he was found to be in possession of around five pounds of methamphetamine, five tabs of LSD, and three grams of marijuana during a traffic stop on November 27, 2021.

The release specified that along with the drugs, officials found drug packaging materials and he admitted that he intended to sell them.

The case was investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol.