Norfolk man shot in leg after confrontation with his assaulter

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was shot in the leg Tuesday after getting in a physical fight with a man who assaulted him in the shower.

Adam Mittelstaedt, 42, was arrested for theft by unlawful disposition, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

The Norfolk man had previously entered the victim’s house announced, found the victim in the shower and assaulted him. Officials said the victim was holding his child at the time, and one of Mittelstaedt’s punches hit the child.

Police said when the victim later arrived at Mittelstadt residence, a woman shot the victim in the leg with a pistol. The pistol was determined to be owned by Mittelstaedt and had been previously reported stolen in Norfolk around October of 2019.

The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Mittelstaedt was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. This case is still under investigation.

