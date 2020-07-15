Norfolk man seriously injured from tractor crash north of Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was seriously injured from a tractor crash that happened north of Stanton on Tuesday evening.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a tractor crash on 566th Avenue, about a quarter-mile north of Stanton (Hwy 275/57 Junction) Tuesday around 5:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened when a John Deere Tractor heading south, left the road for unknown reasons, rolled down the deep west ditch, and came to a rest about 20 feet down the roadway.

Officials said the driver, a 64-year-old man from Norfolk, was seriously injured as a result of the crash. He was extricated from the wreckage by first responders and taken directly from the scene by Life Net medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital for treatment.

The tractor suffered severe damage and restraints weren’t in use.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Stanton County Emergency Management and Stanton Fire and Rescue.

