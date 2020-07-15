Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Yankton woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was sentenced in federal court to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the murder of a Yankton woman.

Joseph James, 49, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the first-degree murder of Phyllis Hunhoff in Indian Country.

There’s no parole in the federal system. As a part of his plea agreement, he waived his right to appeal, to seek a pardon, or seek a commutation.

According to court documents, Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton to her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota. It was her regular practice to call her mother upon returning to Yankton.

On November 4, 2018, at about 10 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s home alone to drive back to Yankton. She didn’t call her mother as she didn’t make it home.

When Hunhoff’s mother had not heard from her, she began to repeatedly call her phone to determine her whereabouts and all calls were unanswered.

Officials said James and other men were near Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving. He and another man, Ramon Simpson, encountered Hunhoff outside of the home and got into her car with her inside.

They traveled to Norfolk and arrived at around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, James remained in the vehicle while Simpson left the car. He drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County.

Authorities reported during the early hours of November 5, 2018, while on the reservation, James killed Hunhoff by stabbing her with a knife and strangling her. She died in her vehicle as a result of the bleeding and strangulation.

He drove Hunhoff’s car to a gas station on the Santee Sioux Indians Reservation with video surveillance showing him putting gasoline into the vehicle and driving away.

Later, James returned in the same car to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. He put the bottle that contained gasoline into the vehicle.

Court documents said he drove into a wooded location on the reservation where he set Hunhoff’s car and body on fire to conceal evidence of the murder. James abandoned her body and vehicle and left the area.

Law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including the surveillance footage of James at the gas station during the early morning hours of November 5, 2018.

Santee Police recovered the shirt that he was wearing when he killed Hunhoff with her DNA on it. His DNA was on the clothing that she was wearing when he killed her.

“Your conduct has taken a life and altered the lives of others,” U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher told James before imposing a life sentence. “I hope you remember the pain you caused for every day of your sentence which will be for the rest of your life.”

“This was a brutal, horrific, and senseless murder, and we hope that today’s life sentence brings some small comfort for the family,” said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

“The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Knox County Sheriff, and Nebraska State Patrol partnered with FBI Omaha to investigate the brutal murder of Phyllis Hunhoff. Those efforts brought us to Joseph James’s life sentence today. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement and Native American partners and to fight crime on tribal land,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Police Department, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal, the Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Department, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yankton Police Department (South Dakota).

