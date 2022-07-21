MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man found guilty on multiple charges in the 2020 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Norfolk, Nebraska, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In May, Deshawn Gleaton Jr., 30, of Norfolk, had been found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with a witness. He had been charged for the death of Haily Christensen, 29.

Gleaton appeared in Madison County Courthouse Thursday where he was sentenced. On the murder charge, he was sentenced to life in prison with 413 days credited to him. He was also sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison on the possession of a firearm charge, 40 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony, and 1 to 2 years for tampering with a witness.

Authorities said they had received a report of a woman being injured during a shooting in a Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. The victim, Christiansen, had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Authorities first identified Gleaton as a person of interest in the case. Later, a warrant for his arrest on four charges was ordered in July 2020. Gleaton was arrested that evening in Sioux City, Iowa.

Christiansen had filed a protection order against Gleaton after a domestic assault incident, but it had not yet been served at the time of the shooting.

Gleaton was later charged with witness tampering.