Norfolk man sentenced to life for fatal kidnapping of Yankton woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a fatal kidnapping of a Yankton woman in 2018 Wednesday.

According to a release, Ramon Simpson, 51, of Norfolk, was sentenced to life imprisonment in federal court in Omaha for kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Simpson was convicted by a jury in March following a 7-day jury trial.

Phyllis Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton, South Dakota to her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota. On November 4, 2018, around 9:45 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s residence, alone, to drive home to Yankton. She would usually call her mom when she made it home, however she did not call her mother. Having not heard from Hunhoff, her mother began repeatedly calling her but all of the calls were unanswered.

Simpson, Joseph James, and other men were near Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving. James and Simpson encountered Hunhoff outside of the residence and got into her car with her inside. Simpson and James kidnapped Hunhoff and took her and her vehicle to Norfolk, arriving at about 11:00 p.m. In Norfolk, James remained in the vehicle and Simpson exited the vehicle with James’s cellular phone. James drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska. Simpson proceeded to delete communications and location data from James’s phone detailing their travels and activities on November 4, 2018.

Video from a gas station on the Santee Reservation showed James driving Hunhoff’s vehicle and putting gasoline into her vehicle. Later, James returned in the same vehicle to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. James then drove to an isolated location on the Santee Reservation where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder and kidnapping. James abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area.

On November 8, 2018, Phyllis Hunhoff’s body was located inside of her vehicle on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. Hunhoff had been killed by strangulation and stab wounds. Hunhoff’s body and vehicle were set on fire.

Law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including surveillance footage of James at the gas station during the early morning hours of November 5, 2018. Santee Police recovered the shirt James was wearing when he killed Hunhoff. Her DNA was on James’ shirt. James’s DNA was on clothing Phyllis Hunhoff was wearing when he killed her.

When contacted by the FBI, Simpson repeatedly lied about his and James’s whereabout on November 4 and 5, 2018.

James pleaded guilty to Murder in Indian Country on February 5, 2020, and on July 15, 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jody Mullis and Sean Lynch.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Norfolk Police Department, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and the Lincoln Police Department.