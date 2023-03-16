SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was sentenced on Friday to nearly 11 years in prison for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dallas Sherman Rhinehart, 53, was identified as someone distributing meth in the Norfolk area in May of 2020.

In July 2020, law enforcement conducted controlled buys of methamphetamine from Rhinehart, buying a total of 82 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of which was considered pure.

Rhinehart’s co-conspirators include Katherine Marie Tacheira, who has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing, and Lindsey Ann Rokahr, who has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.

Rhinehart was sentenced to 130 months in prison in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, with no parole. After his release from prison, Rhinehart will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.