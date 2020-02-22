Norfolk man sentenced for receiving child pornography, distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was sentenced on Thursday in federal court for receiving child pornography and distributing methamphetamine.

Authorities said that Nicholas Weaver, 34, of Norfolk, will receive 76 months of prison for receiving child pornography and concurrent 70-month term for distributing methamphetamine with no parole.

After his prison sentence ends, Weaver will serve an eight-year term of supervised release and required to register as a sex offender.

Officials said Weaver was also ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to the four minor victims whose images were among the child pornography in his collection.

In February 2017, Weaver received images of child pornography through email. He also used an internet messaging service and responded to a Craiglist posting soliciting additional child pornography.

In February 2018, Weaver also distributed 13 videos and 26 image files of child pornography using a cloud storage link.

Authorities said on December 10, 2018, Weaver was confronted by Homeland Security Investigations. His phone was seized and 200 images of child pornography were found.

In February 2019, Weaver was identified through a confidential informant as a meth dealer, who sold the informant 10 to 12 ounces in the previous month.

Officials said a search warrant was served for Weaver’s home in Norfolk and 70 grams of meth was discovered. He also admitted to law enforcement that he received six pounds of meth in the past year.

