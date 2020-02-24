Norfolk man remains incompetent to stand trial for first-degree murder in Madison County

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Madison County judge has determined that a Norfolk man is still incompetent to stand trial.

In Madison County District Court on Friday, a judge determined that Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 48, of Norfolk, remains incompetent to stand trial for first-degree murder.

Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Yosvanis Velazquez in November 2019.

In May 2018, Castaneda-Morejon was ruled incompetent to stand trial and asked to take medication to help him be competent during the trial.

A review hearing is set for June 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Regional Center will provide a written report before the hearing to the district court.

Castaneda-Morejon allegedly stabbed Velazquez over suspicions that he having an affair with his girlfriend in August 2017.

He will be in custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office until the hearing.