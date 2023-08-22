STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to the February killing of a bald eagle. Authorities are currently searching for a second suspect on a federal search warrant.

Domingo Zetino-Hernandez courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Back in February, officials were called out to the Wood Duck Recreation Area for a suspicious vehicle. After arriving at the scene, authorities made contact with two men and believed they shot and killed a bald eagle.

Officials believe the men planned to cook and eat the bird. The bird and rifle used were taken by Nebraska Games and Parks.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff, Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20, was arrested on a federal warrant in March and charged federally with the unlawful killing of the national bird. He was cited on a state level.

Zetino-Hernandez is alleged to be the man who shot the bird and has pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Zetino-Hernadez is expected to be sentenced in November, the release said.

Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

The second suspect, Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin, 20, is currently being sought by authorities on a federal search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it is believed that he has fled the area.

The two men are from Honduras, and the Sheriff’s Office said that they could face deportation as it is suspected that they may have entered the country illegally.