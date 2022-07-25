NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Division (NPD) arrested a man who is accused of trespassing into a residence while under the influence of drugs.

According to a release, Norfolk Police were called to the 100 block of North 9th Street around 7 p.m. on Friday for a man that was under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived, they had contact with staff, and Nour Kouatli, 26, of Norfolk. Kouatli was speaking very slowly, his balance was off, and his eyes appeared to be heavy and glossy, according to the release.

Staff told the officers that Kouatli was not welcome at the residence since he tested positive for methamphetamine and was given a trespass warning.

Kouatli claimed to be able to stay at a residence in the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue.

At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a call at that residence. Police alleged Kouatli had broken into the residence and was passed out at the kitchen table. The manager of the residence said that Kouatli was not allowed to be there as he was under the influence earlier in the day and was told by the house manager that he could not be there until he spoke with his probation officer.

Officers entered the residence and placed Kouatli under arrest for first-degree criminal trespassing.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.