Norfolk man leads authorities on pursuit in Stanton, Wayne Counties

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit in multiple counties and then fleeing the vehicle while it was still moving.

Authorities saw a car speeding going north on Highway 35 near Woodland Park Friday around 4:30 a.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. When they tried to make a stop of the car going 82 mph, the car fled, continuing north into Wayne County before then turning into the Beverly Hills residential addition.

The car continued on gravel roads before getting back onto Highway 35 and then going east on 846th Road. The car then went back into Beverly Hills driving through yards. They said the driver then jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran.

Authorities detained five occupants in the vehicle and started searching for the driver, Cody Ausdemore. Using thermal imaging, they found a man matching Ausdemore’s description inside the Nucor Steel property near the main parking lot around 7:10 a.m. Authorities found Ausdemore hiding in a ditch filled with water and was taken into custody at gunpoint.

Ausdemore faces charges from Stanton and Wayne Counties including multiple traffic violations, driving during suspension, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal trespass and a felony probation hold out of Madison County for possession of methamphetamine and false imprisonment.

The five detained were not charged.

No one was injured