Norfolk man injured after pursuit on stolen motorcycle

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man from Norfolk, Nebraska was injured Saturday after he led authorities on a pursuit on a stolen motorcycle and then crashed.

Authorities saw the motorcycle speeding north on Highway 35 near Woodland Park Saturday at 2:15 a.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that when they tried to make a traffic stop, the driver, Jesse Prather, 30, of Norfolk, accelerated the Harley Davidson motorcycle. He fled north on Highway 35, turned east on 844th Road and continued for a two miles until he crashed into the north ditch.

Prather was found 100 yards from the motorcycle. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen on Friday from Norfolk.

Prather has been charged with speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during suspension, driving while intoxicated-2nd offense, no motorcycle license, and theft by receiving for possession of the stolen motorcycle. Prather has eight prior driving during suspension convictions.

The motorcycle was severely damaged in the incident.