Norfolk man found sleeping in truck arrested for possession of drugs

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) – A Norfolk man who was found sleeping in his truck at a car wash was arrested after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle early Friday morning.

A Norfolk Police officer was driving and noticed a pickup truck parked in a car wash stall at a car was in the 900 block of Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.

The officer noticed the carwash was not being used and that the truck looked abandoned.

When the officer stopped to check on the truck, they found a Cody R. Scott, 25 of Norfolk, sleeping inside the truck.

Upon waking Scott up and talking to him, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, prompting a routine search.

According to recent documents, as the officer began to search the truck, Scott attempted to run from the officers. The officers were able to prevent him from running.

While searching the truck, officers found multiple baggies with a crystal-like substance and a glass pipe with residue on it.

The officers proceeded to test the substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Scott was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a police officer. He was taken to the Norfolk County Jail but later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories