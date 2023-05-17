STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after he was allegedly found sleeping in an elementary school while in possession of meth.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that staff of Woodland Park Elementary School in Woodland Park, found Rueben Longoria, 24, of Norfolk, sleeping inside a classroom Tuesday around 7 a.m.

Longoria was believed to be under the influence of drugs. Before he left the school, methamphetamine was recovered from him, the release stated.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and tracked Longoria down, who allegedly admitted to finding the methamphetamine and that he “might have used it at the school.”

Longoria was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Stanton County Jail pending a cash bond.

The release states that no children were at the school at the time of the incident. Additionally, Longoria is a contracted employee of a cleaning business and was supposed to be cleaning the building. He has no affiliation with Norfolk Public Schools.