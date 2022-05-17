MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man has been found guilty on multiple charges in the 2020 shooting death of a woman in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Deshawn Gleaton Jr., 30, of Norfolk, appeared in Madison County Courthouse Tuesday where a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with a witness, informant, or juror.

Authorities said they had received a report of a woman being injured during a shooting in a Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. The victim, 29-year-old Haily Christiansen, was taken to Faith Regional Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Authorities first identified Gleaton as a person of interest in the case. Later, a warrant for his arrest on four charges was ordered. Gleaton was arrested that evening in Sioux City, Iowa.

Christiansen had filed a protection order against Gleaton after a domestic assault incident, but it had not yet been served at the time of the shooting.

Gleaton was later charged with witness tampering.