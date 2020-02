NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have arrested a Norfolk man for sexual assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release that an investigation began after receiving a report of a sexual assault against a minor.

As a result of the investigation, authorities went to Norfolk and arrested Robert E. Brown, 59, of Norfolk.

Brown was charged with first-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.