NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man who refused to stop and ride away from police on a bike was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, officials received a report at 12:56 a.m. of a man who was “pounding” on someone’s door while holding a large knife.

When officers arrived, they found, Israel Salvador Turquiz, 29, of Norfolk, and tried to talk with him. The release stated that he refused, and while trying to get away from the officers on a bicycle, he allegedly discarded a knife on the ground.

According to the release, Officials were able to stop Salvador Turquiz and take him into custody. He was charged with terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.

The release states that Salvador Turquiz was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.