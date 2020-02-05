Norfolk man enters guilty plea agreement for the November 2018 murder of a Yankton woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man enters a guilty plea for the murder of a Yankton woman.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced on Wednesday that Joseph James, 48, enters a plea of guilty to the charge of first-degree murder of Phyllis Hunhoff. The plea agreement mandates a life sentence.

As a part of James’ plea agreement, he waives his rights to appeal, to seek a pardon, or commutation.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher ordered set James to be sentenced on May 6 at 10 a.m. in Omaha.

On the night of November 4 at around 10 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s house in Utica, S.D. alone and drove back to Yankton.

According to court documents, she traveled regularly from her home in Yankton to her mother’s house. The documents said that Hunhoff’s regular practice was to call her mom when returning to Yankton.

Hunhoff’s mom began to worry about her whereabouts when she didn’t receive a phone call from her. She tried to call her but all of the calls were unanswered.

Officials said James and another man, Ramon Simpson, of Norfolk, were near the home of Hunhoff’s mother’s when she left.

Court documents said they encountered Hunhoff outside the home and all three got into her car.

They arrived in Norfolk at about 11 p.m. and Simpson left the vehicle. James and Hunhoff drove to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County.

The documents said that during the early morning hours of November 5, 2018, James killed Hunhoff by stabbing her with a knife and strangling her.

Authorities said she died inside her vehicle from the bleeding and strangulation. Then, James drove Hunhoff’s car to a gas station on the reservation.

The court documents said that a video from the gas station shows James putting gasoline into Hunhoff’s vehicle and leaving.

In that same video, James came back in the same car, pumped gas into a soda bottle, and putting the bottle into the vehicle.

Court documents said that he drove to a wooded location on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation, set the car and Hunhoff’s body on fire to conceal the evidence, and left.

Law enforcement officers in the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Norfolk Police Department, and the Lincoln Police Department obtained the evidence that includes the surveillance footage.

Santee Police were able to recover the shirt that James was wearing when he killed Hunhoff from trash receptacle. Her DNA was on James’ shirt and his DNA was on her clothing when she died.

United States Attorney Kelly expressed his appreciation for the hard work and cooperation of the multiple law enforcement agencies in both Nebraska and South Dakota.

“The quick and thorough work of these agencies, coupled thereafter with the acquisition of digital evidence, resulted in holding James accountable for this horrific crime and tragic loss for the Hunhoff family,” said USA Kelly.

“The FBI’s partnership with the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Knox County Sheriff, and Nebraska State Patrol were vital to the success of this investigation. So long as our Native American partners face terrible crimes like this on reservation land, the FBI stands ready to work alongside them as we together seek justice for all,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal also helped investigate this case.

Latest Stories