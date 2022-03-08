BOX ELDER, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland man died last week in a two-vehicle crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

On Friday night east of Box Elder, a vehicle was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled, and ended up in the left westbound lane. A second vehicle heading west crashed into the vehicle that had rolled.

The patrol reported that Dennis Jones, 69, of Norfolk, was in the vehicle that was heading west. He was pronounced head at a Rapid City hospital. The two other people involved were not injured.

Charges are pending against Peter Lyon, 51, of Washington. Seat belt use by all three people is under investigation. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.