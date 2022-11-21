NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Norfolk officials were informed that a vehicle was in the ditch at 8 a.m. on November 20. It was located just east of 545 Avenue and 834 Road, southwest of Battle Creek.

Officials found a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the south side of the road. Deputies were able to determine that the vehicle had left the road and hit a bridge abutment before becoming airborne. The release stated that the vehicle hit the opposite of the creek bed before finally coming to a rest in the bed with heavy damage.

The sole driver of the vehicle, Albert Reeves, 67, of Norfolk, died during the crash.

The release specified that Reeves was allegedly not using his seatbelt, but alcohol consumption is not believed to be a contributing factor.