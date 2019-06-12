Local News

Norfolk man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

They said the acts happened several years ago at a Woodland Park residence.

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. 

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they arrested David Langan, 68, Tuesday after an investigation. They said the recently reported acts happened several years ago at a Woodland Park residence. 

Langan was charged with multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He is in custody pending a bond of $250,000. If convicted, he faces more than 20 years in jail.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected