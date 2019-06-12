Norfolk man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they arrested David Langan, 68, Tuesday after an investigation. They said the recently reported acts happened several years ago at a Woodland Park residence.

Langan was charged with multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He is in custody pending a bond of $250,000. If convicted, he faces more than 20 years in jail.

