Norfolk man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child
They said the acts happened several years ago at a Woodland Park residence.
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they arrested David Langan, 68, Tuesday after an investigation. They said the recently reported acts happened several years ago at a Woodland Park residence.
Langan was charged with multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He is in custody pending a bond of $250,000. If convicted, he faces more than 20 years in jail.
More Stories
-
With the official start of summer just days away, Siouxlanders are…
-
A vehicle and body have been recovered from the Missouri River near…
-
Electronic logging devices or ELD's have been a requirement…