Norfolk man charged with domestic assault

Xavier Bordeaux
Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested Friday after police said he assaulted a woman.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance on Friday just before 2 p.m.

A woman told police that she and Xavier Bordeaux, 28, of Norfolk, were having an argument, and the dispute escalated into him assaulting her. Bordeaux is also said to have grabbed a knife and stabbed furniture and breaking items in the house. The victim showed officers some wounds she sustained, including a bite mark on her arm and several bumps and scratches on her head and arm.

Officers later found Bordeaux and arrested him. He was charged with third-degree domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

