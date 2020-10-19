Norfolk man charged with domestic assault

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested Friday after police said he assaulted a woman.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance on Friday just before 2 p.m.

A woman told police that she and Xavier Bordeaux, 28, of Norfolk, were having an argument, and the dispute escalated into him assaulting her. Bordeaux is also said to have grabbed a knife and stabbed furniture and breaking items in the house. The victim showed officers some wounds she sustained, including a bite mark on her arm and several bumps and scratches on her head and arm.

Officers later found Bordeaux and arrested him. He was charged with third-degree domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.