Norfolk man charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested on Monday after police officers responded to a disturbance call in the afternoon.

According to a press release from the Norfolk Police, a disturbance between a man and a woman was reported in the 200 block of Westridge Drive around 1:44 p.m.

Officers stated when they arrived, they could hear a man yelling inside the residence. Officers knocked on the door, and Abraham Montalvo, 49, of Norfolk, came to the door. A woman and children were in the home.

Montalvo had been drinking and argued with the woman, authorities said. When she tried to leave, he took her keys and purse and pushed her down which injured her face and chin. Officers interviewed the minors that were present.

Montalvo was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and transferred to the Madison County Jail.