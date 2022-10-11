NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend Monday.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a release that officers were advised at 10:41 p.m. that a man had kicked in a window to a residence. When officers arrived, they identified the man as Wayne Hackel, 36, of Norfolk. The release states that Hackel told officers that he had attempted to kill his girlfriend.

While officers were on scene with Hackel, a woman arrived at the police station and alleged that Hackel broke into her house through a window, assaulted her, and strangled her. She additionally stated that Hackel had a pair of scissors, and he was going to kill her.

Hackel allegedly confirmed that he had intentions of killing the woman who made the statements to the police.

Hackel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, strangulation, terroristic threats, burglary, domestic assault, and criminal mischief.

The release specified that Hackel was later transported to the Madison County jail.