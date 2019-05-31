Norfolk man beaten with bat, two arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cody Granfield , Steven Sanderford Courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A 35-year-old man was beaten by a bat outside of a Norfolk residence Friday morning, and the two who allegedly did it were arrested.

Cody Granfield, 32, and Steven Sanderford, 26, both of Norfolk, were charged with criminal mischief and second-degree assault.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a release they were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:10 a.m for a report of a physical disturbance.

The reporting party told police that the two men were pounding on the sides of the house until the residents came outside. Once outside, the residents were assaulted by the two men. At one point, Sanderford reportedly handed Granfield a bat which he used to hit the male victim several times. The residents were able to make it back into the house and secured the door. Granfield then broke out the door window and several windows on the victim's car with the bat before then fleeing with Sanderford in a car.

Based off a description, police pulled over the two. They recovered the baseball bat and noted that Sanderford and Granfield had blood on them.

Sanderford and Granfield were arrested and later booked into the Madison County Jail.

Police said the victim received injuries to his head, face, arms, and torso. He was taken to Faith Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.