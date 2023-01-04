NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — After almost a year, a man has been arrested a man as been arrested for a break-in at a Stanton County business.

Brad Tuttle, 55, of Norfolk, had a warrant out for his arrest for charges of burglary, felony theft and criminal trespass after an investigation into an old business west of Stanton early last year, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a citizen reported seeing Tuttle inside a business and called the police. However, by the time Norfolk police arrived, he had already left the area in a red vehicle.

Stanton County Sheriff’s office took Tuttle into custody at the residence where the vehicle was registered.

Tuttle is currently being held on a bond of $50,000.