Norfolk man arrested on theft, criminal impersonation charges

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after stealing items from a donation box and providing a false name to police Wednesday night.

Norfolk Police were called to a theft on the 100 Block of E. Norfolk Avenue, where a witness observed a man taking items from a donation box.

After taking items from the donation box, the man later met with a female suspect in the 300 Block of Elm Avenue, according to the witness.

Officers located both suspects in the 300 Block of Elm Avenue where the man claimed the stolen items were his. He also told them his name was Alex Martin and that he was from California.

When officers checked the man’s identification, he did not match the description given on the identification out of California.

He was taken into custody where officers determined his real identity was Maximillion Martin, 50, of Norfolk.

Martin told the officers he used his brother’s name to avoid being arrested for an outstanding warrant he believed he had.

Martin was arrested for theft and criminal impersonation.

He was booked into the Norfolk jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

