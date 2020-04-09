Norfolk man arrested on theft, burglary, drug charges

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after stealing a vehicle, obstructing an officer, and being in possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk Police were called to a residence on the 400 block of Omaha Avenue for a stolen vehicle report at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The reporting party told the officer his vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 p.m. April 7, and 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Officers located the vehicle around 8:05 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 500 block of N 13th Street.

According to the responding officers, they also discovered a partially opened garage door nearby with a man hiding inside.

After about five minutes of police ordering the male to exit the garage, he finally exited by crawling out under the partially opened garage door, the officers said.

The man was identified as John B. Dieter, 29, of Norfolk.

The owner of the garage was contacted by the officers. She told them she did not know Dieter and that no one should be in her garage.

According to a recent press release, the officers searched the garage and found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine in it. They also found Dieter’s backpack, which contained items that he stole from the garage.

Dieter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and obstructing a police officer.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories