Norfolk man arrested on felony drug charges

Edgar Zavala. Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 20-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on felony drug charges after police found found him parked improperly on a county road.

On Thursday at 10:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle parked improperly on a county road, just east of Norfolk. Authorities found a man in possession of nearly a half pound of marijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material and a scale. 

The man was identified as Edgar Zavala, 20, Norfolk and was also found in possession of a concealed weapon in nylon bag. 

Zavala was placed arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on the felony charges pending the setting of a bond. 

A passenger, Kathryn Colina-Naranjo, 21, of Madison, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

