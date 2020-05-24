Norfolk man arrested on felony drug charges after being pulled over for speeding

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested on felony drug charges after being pulled over for speeding early Friday morning.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Rardon, 28, of Norfolk, and charged with the following:

Speeding 68/55

Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver

No Nebraska Drug Tax Stamp

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 1 a.m. Friday morning, they stopped a speeding vehicle just east of Norfolk.

Officials said Rardon was contacted and following the contact, the smell of burnt marijuana was detected from inside of the vehicle.

Authorities reported that after a search of the care, they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia and located approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine.

The sheriff’s office mentions that Rardon’s bond has been set at $500,000.

