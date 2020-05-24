Norfolk man arrested on felony drug charges after being pulled over for speeding

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Rardon Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested on felony drug charges after being pulled over for speeding early Friday morning.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Rardon, 28, of Norfolk, and charged with the following:

  • Speeding 68/55
  • Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver
  • No Nebraska Drug Tax Stamp

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 1 a.m. Friday morning, they stopped a speeding vehicle just east of Norfolk.

Officials said Rardon was contacted and following the contact, the smell of burnt marijuana was detected from inside of the vehicle.

Authorities reported that after a search of the care, they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia and located approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine.

The sheriff’s office mentions that Rardon’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories