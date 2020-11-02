Norfolk man arrested on drug charges after officials find 269 THC vape pens, LSD, more

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk police arrested a man and found multiple types of controlled substances during an investigation Sunday.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers went to the residence in the 100 block of S. 13th Street in Norfolk for a welfare check at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Lucas S. Austin, 20, of Norfolk. While speaking with him, officers believed Austin was under the influence of controlled substances.

During the investigation, officers found dried Psilocin mushrooms, 269 THC vape pens along with other forms of THC wax, LSD, and marijuana.

Austin was arrested for possession of controlled substance (LSD), posession of controlled substance (Psilocin), and possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than one pound, and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.