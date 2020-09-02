Norfolk man arrested on drug charges after found passed out in business

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges after he was found passed out in a business.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, police were called to a business in the 800 block of West Norfolk Avenue on Tuesday around 9:25 a.m. for a man passed out in the business.

Officers arrived and tried to wake the man several times. After waking, the man was identified as Tristan Simoni, 32, of Norfolk.

Authorities said Simoni had several items, including a wallet and cell phone, sitting on top of a table just above the area where he had been laying. An officer saw a broken glass pipe containing a burnt powdery residue among the items.

Officer questioned Simoni about the items and tested the pipe, finding it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police then arrested Simoni and charged him for possession of a controlled substance and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

