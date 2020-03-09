Norfolk man arrested on cocaine, marijuana, child neglect charges

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk Police officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle leading to an arrest around 2 p.m. Friday.

Martrail M. Edwards, 19, of Norfolk was driving the vehicle that was also occupied by a second man and a child.

The Norfolk Police Department said during a search of Edwards’ vehicle, a bag of marijuana was recovered along with a digital scale and several smaller baggies containing marijuana.

A baggie of a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, along with over $1,700 was also found, officials said.

Edwards was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and child neglect.

After being placed in the Norfolk City Jail, Edwards was transferred to the Madison County Jail.