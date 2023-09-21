MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of burglaries and arsons in Nebraska.

On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating that they were looking into a series of “suspicious fires” in the areas around Norfolk, Madison, and Stanton.

On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office followed up by saying they have made an arrest in connection to those fires.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, over the last three weeks, deputies in Madison and Stanton counties have been responding to hay bale fires that they believed to have been set intentionally.

Around the same time that these fires were happening, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a burglary that happened at the Fairplay Golf Course in Norfolk. The burglary happened on September 13.

Five days later on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office investigated a fire in the area of 837th Road and 554th Avenue. The investigation led officials to believe that the building had been burglarized and set on fire.

At around the same time as that fire, another call came in for a hay bale fire at 835th Road and 554th Avenue. Evidence found at the scene led officials to believe that the incidents were connected.

On Thursday, a deputy made contact with Derrek Brugman, 34, on the Fairplay Golf Course grounds. Brugman was taken into custody.

The release said an investigation revealed that Brugman had property from both burglaries.

The connection between these two incidents and other hay bale fires is being investigated.

The Sheriff’s Department said that Brugman is facing drug charges, possession of burglary tools, burglary charges, and arson.

Brugman is being housed in the Madison County Jail.