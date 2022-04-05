NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk police arrested a man who threatened to stab several store employees Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), officers were called to a business in the 500 block of North 13th Street for a disturbance around 1 p.m. on April 4. Officers had contact with store employees and Ramon Horne, 30, of Norfolk.

The release said several witnesses stated that Horne was upset and threatened to stab at least four of the employees. Horne was searched, but no knife was found on him. He was taken into custody.

As Horne was being transported to jail, police learned that he left his 14-month-old child unattended in his vehicle about one-half block away from the business.

Police returned to the unlocked, running vehicle and stayed with the child until a relative picked the child up. Horne was arrested for making terroristic threats and child neglect.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.