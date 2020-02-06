Norfolk man arrested for threatening man for writing bad check for sexual encounter

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was charged with making terroristic threats against another man.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, a man and woman spoke to each other through a dating application in late January when the man solicited a sexual encounter for a set amount of money.

The release goes on to say that the man picked up the woman before returning to his residence for the sexual encounter. The man then gave the woman a check before they parted ways.

The woman later tried to cash the check but found there wasn’t enough money in the man’s bank account. She tried for several days before police said she recruited two men to assist her to get money from the man.

The woman and two men went to the man’s residence when one of the recruited men, Hans Berg, 23, of Norfolk, threatened the man and demanded twice the amount. After the three left, the victim reported the incident to the police who interviewed all parties.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Berg. He was charged with terroristic threats and theft by extortion between $501 and $1,499. He was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

The police said the case remains open and that charges on additional people are possible.