Norfolk man arrested for threatening another man with a sword

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for threatening another man with a sword on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk Police said on Monday at about 4:45 p.m., they were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Vicki Lane for a disturbance.

The caller stated that a man was pounding on his apartment door and was threatening him with a sword.

Authorities said when they arrived, they located the man in the hallway next to the apartment door, holding the sword, and repeatedly refused to follow the officer’s command to drop it.

After several minutes, the man finally set the sword down on the ground and was taken into custody.

Police arrested Levi Baldwin Jr, 67, of Norfolk, for terroristic threats and was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.