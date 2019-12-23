Norfolk man arrested for stealing Christmas presents

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man has been arrested for breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents.

A release from the Norfolk Police said authorities were called to the 300 block of S. 5th Street on Friday shortly before 3 p.m. for a residential burglary.

The owner of the residence told the police that he left his home around 5 a.m. Friday morning and returned around 2:45 p.m. He also mentioned that he noticed several wrapped Christmas presents and $200 cash was missing and two televisions had been damaged.

Police said that the victim told them Ralph Books, 46, of Norfolk, could be a suspect. Police found Books’ vehicle at the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, but he fled on foot before they arrived.

When the officers arrived at Books’ vehicle, they found remnants of wrapping paper inside. The victim was called to the vehicle and he confirmed that was his wrapping by bringing a matching sample from his home. Authorities seized the vehicle and had it towed to the police station.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered some of the stolen presents along with other stolen items from a robbery that happened on Thursday.

Books was found by police later in the day on Saturday and arrested him for burglary. He was also cited for criminal mischief for the damaged televisions.

Books was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and was later moved to the Madison County Jail.