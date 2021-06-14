Norfolk man arrested for starting house on fire, trespassing

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for starting a house on fire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue Sunday morning at 7:30, according to a statement from the Norfolk Police Division. A woman told officers said she woke up around 5:45 a.m. to yelling and banging at her patio door, seeing two men there. After she threatened to call the police, she believed they left.

The men returned to her yard about an hour later and yelled. She threatened to call the police again, and the two men walked away.

Shortly later, the woman left her home and saw her house was on fire. Using her garden hose, she extinguished the fire. She also saw a person in her vehicle with their feet on the dash. She called then called police.

Police spoke with the person, identified as Tyler Robertson, 27, of Norfolk, and arrested him for trespassing.

The woman told police that Robertson was one of the two men who caused problems earlier in the morning. Police noted that Robertson had cigarettes on him that were similar to cigarette butts recovered near where the fire started.

After further investigation, authorities believed an accelerant was used to start the fire. The police also said they found more evidence linking Robertson to the fire.

Robertson was charged with second-degree trespassing and first-degree arson.