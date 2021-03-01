Norfolk man arrested for stalking

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday for stalking.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to a residence in the 1200 Block of Madison Avenue for a disturbance Sunday at 10:11 a.m.

A woman at the residence told police that Jason Koehler, 42, was continually driving by her place and communicating with her since Friday. Police noted there were several similar reports since Friday as well.

As police were responding, they saw Koehler driving from the victim’s residence and made a traffic stop.

The victim said she applied for a protection order Friday and provided police with text messages and a call log from Koehler.

Police said Koehler called the police division 20 minutes earlier complaining about an officer from a previous call. The supervisor cautioned Koehler from returning and him returning could constitute as stalking.

The police said that based on service calls and reports over the weekend, Koehler was arrested and charged with stalking. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.