NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A 62-year-old Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

On August 4 around 11:23 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division received a report of a sexual assault from a 12-year-old girl, who described the alleged assault.

Police said they were able to corroborate the claims the 12-year-old made. Cellphone evidence was also obtained.

The suspect, David D. Perrin, 62, of Norfolk, was located on the 1800 block of 1st Street and arrested the next day. He was arrested and later transferred to Madison County Jail.