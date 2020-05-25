Norfolk man arrested for providing false reports regarding shooting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for providing several false stories regarding the non-fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

According to the police, at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the Faith Regional Emergency Department for a gunshot victim.

Officials said the victim was a 17-year-old boy who was currently being treated.

A Norfolk Police officer spoke with Mark Anthony Arias, 19, of Norfolk, who brought the victim to the hospital.

Authorities reported that he offered several stories about what had happened with none of them being accurate.

After interviewing the victim and other witnesses, police learned the firing of the weapon was accidental and posed no criminal intent to harm the victim.

Arias was arrested for false reporting, was held in the Norfolk City Jail, and later release out on bond.

