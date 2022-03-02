NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after allegedly taking photos of someone undressing on Monday.

A press release from the Norfolk Police Divison explained officers responded to a report of a person looking into apartment windows in the 1000 block of Village Green Drive Monday night around 11:42 p.m.

An officer arrived and noticed a man looking into a ground-floor apartment window while wearing a black ski mask. Police said the man had a fake ID card and a phone. The man was later identified as Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 28, of Norfolk.

According to the release, the caller noticed a man standing by a bedroom window with a phone, so they called the police. After looking through the phone under a warrant, officials found photos of the caller undressed. The time stamps on the photos claimed the pictures were taken shortly before police arrived.

Rojas-Portal was charged with unlawful intrusion. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail before transferring to the Madison County Jail.