Norfolk man arrested for midnight burglary, marijuana

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after being caught in the act of burglary around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Justin R. Kleindienst, 35, of Norfolk, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The burglary took place at a residence on the 700 Block of S. 11th Street in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said the reporting party heard a window break and someone walking around in their residence. When officers arrived, they found the rear door to the residence open.

Kleindienst quickly shut and locked the rear door and ran to the front door, a police report detailed. When he fled through the front door, the awaiting officers took him into custody.

Officers recovered a book bag that belonged to Kleindienst. Police said the bag contained burglary tools, such as screwdrivers, a knife, a prying tool, and a flashlight.

A bulky bag of marijuana was also recovered from Kleindienst, police said.

Kleindienst was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories