Norfolk man arrested for DUI after found passed out in still-running truck on highway

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Norfolk man Thursday for DUI and other drug charges after he was found passed out in his pickup with his foot on the brake.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Riggin Temple of Norfolk and charged him with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs, no valid registration, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license.

Photo from the scene Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a pickup sitting in the inside westbound lane of U.S. Hwy 275 about three miles east of Norfolk with a person in it Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the pickup running and a driver passed out with his foot on the brake. They secured the pickup before waking the driver, who appeared to be under the influence.

Authorities said that Temple said he thought he was near Le Mars, Iowa. They added that his pickup had been reported driving erratically about thirty minutes earlier on Hwy 15 south of Wayne.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said it was very lucky that no one got hurt.