Norfolk man arrested for driving scooter with revoked license, meth

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man with a revoked license was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over on a three-wheeled scooter.
Matthew M. Turley, 36, of Norfolk was arrested for driving a motor vehicle during a 15-year revocation period.
A Norfolk Police officer stopped Turley on the 1100 Block of Taylor Avenue at apporximately 8 a.m.
The scooter was not licensed and Turley was not wearing a helmet, police said.
In a subsequent search of Turley, officers recovered an orange pill bottle containing a crystalline
like substance, two white plastic straws, a small light bulb with burnt residue and multiple torch
lighters.
According to police, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Turley was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Turley was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
