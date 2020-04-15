Norfolk man arrested for driving scooter with revoked license, meth

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man with a revoked license was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over on a three-wheeled scooter.

Matthew M. Turley, 36, of Norfolk was arrested for driving a motor vehicle during a 15-year revocation period.

A Norfolk Police officer stopped Turley on the 1100 Block of Taylor Avenue at apporximately 8 a.m.

The scooter was not licensed and Turley was not wearing a helmet, police said.

In a subsequent search of Turley, officers recovered an orange pill bottle containing a crystalline
like substance, two white plastic straws, a small light bulb with burnt residue and multiple torch
lighters.

According to police, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Turley was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Turley was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

