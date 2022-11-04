NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.

On November 1 a woman walked into the Norfolk Police Station and reported that she had been assaulted by Cody J. Randall, 32, of Norfolk. She told officials that on August 4 Randall had assaulted her and broken her arm, which required her to have surgery. She allegedly told officers that Randall had once again assaulted her. She also alleged other times when Randall had assaulted her.

Officers say they discovered other warrants for Randall, and as a result, went to a house on the 700 block of N. 1st Street to arrest him.

Officers said Randall initially came out of the residence but then tried to re-enter the residence.

Randall was arrested and during the arrest, he allegedly had a glass pipe in his hands which officers say later rested positive for methamphetamine. In addition to the two warrants from Madison County, he was also charged with first-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with obstructing a police officer.

Randall was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.